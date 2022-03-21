Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.96. 75,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

