Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of MNTV opened at $15.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Momentive Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

