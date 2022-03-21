MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Cap of $818,243.39 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $818,243.39 and $458.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00098669 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,609,232 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

