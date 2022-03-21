Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,393,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after buying an additional 110,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after buying an additional 105,898 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $2,758,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $469.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $424.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

