Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines which employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLUE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.40.

GLUE opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,362,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

