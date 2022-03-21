National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NESR. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $760.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 92.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 13.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

