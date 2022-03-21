National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.69. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 1,041 shares changing hands.

NESR has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $811.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 634.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 125,460 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

