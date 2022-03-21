National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $44.15 on Monday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in National Vision by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

