Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

