Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Shares Down 4.3%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 51,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 112,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.