NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $189.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.20 million and the lowest is $188.09 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $213.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,952 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after buying an additional 241,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,933,000 after buying an additional 372,821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,139,000 after buying an additional 347,553 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 1,460,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.66.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

