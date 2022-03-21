Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,529,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

