New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,647,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $156.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

