New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after buying an additional 419,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

