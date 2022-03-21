New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FOX by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 2,771.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.