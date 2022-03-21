New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

