New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,676 shares of company stock worth $3,865,395. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Shares of GL stock opened at $98.23 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

