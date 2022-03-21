New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $144.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

