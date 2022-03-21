Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.30

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NXR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CVE NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Friday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.