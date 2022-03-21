Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.810-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. 351,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nielsen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nielsen by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

