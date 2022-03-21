Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NRILY opened at $36.44 on Friday. Nomura Research Institute has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

