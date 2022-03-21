Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 60,212 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,212 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of ACI Worldwide worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,488 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,270,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after acquiring an additional 283,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,586,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $77,935,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

