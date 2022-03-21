Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.47% of Patrick Industries worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATK. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

PATK opened at $69.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.17.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

