Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 155.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $732.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $775.11. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $646.81 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

