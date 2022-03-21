Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,102 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,136,000 after buying an additional 458,867 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

MTCH stock opened at $102.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

