Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,104 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.37% of Gentherm worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after buying an additional 493,232 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,711,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 464,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,339,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,543,000 after buying an additional 79,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of THRM stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Gentherm Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.