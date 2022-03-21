Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 283 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Chemed worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 883.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after buying an additional 44,939 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:CHE opened at $490.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,654. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

