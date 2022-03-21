Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 40,252 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,252 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,165,000 after acquiring an additional 232,030 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX opened at $262.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

