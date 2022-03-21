Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $190.00

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 189.68 ($2.47), with a volume of 93694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.26).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.69. The stock has a market cap of £55.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

In other news, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,756.83). Also, insider Peter R. Harris purchased 20,000 shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £33,800 ($43,953.19).

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

