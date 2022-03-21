Northland Securities Lowers Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target to $7.00

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 191.67% from the stock’s current price.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of QMCO stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. Quantum has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 89,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 6,391.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 464,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

