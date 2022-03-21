NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

