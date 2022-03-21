Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the lowest is ($1.82). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

NYSE NCLH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 962,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,885,777. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,760,000 after acquiring an additional 960,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after acquiring an additional 621,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

