NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Up to $19.33

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $19.90. NOV shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 60,357 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Get NOV alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.