Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 432,166 shares.The stock last traded at $70.68 and had previously closed at $71.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,064,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

