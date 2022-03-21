NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NV5 Global stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.30. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.47. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 560.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

