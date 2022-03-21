NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark L. Perry Sells 16,716 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $267.34. 58,807,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,902,383. The stock has a market cap of $668.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.11 and a 200-day moving average of $256.85. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

