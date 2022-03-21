Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.93.

NYSE:OSH opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,595 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $43,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

