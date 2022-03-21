Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) versus Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Head to Head Comparison

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oatly Group and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -33.02% -19.92% -14.93% Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oatly Group and Benson Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 7 12 0 2.55 Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67

Oatly Group presently has a consensus price target of 15.08, indicating a potential upside of 171.16%. Benson Hill has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.75%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Benson Hill.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oatly Group and Benson Hill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $643.19 million 5.06 -$212.39 million N/A N/A Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Benson Hill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Summary

Oatly Group beats Benson Hill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

