Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $9.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. 44,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

