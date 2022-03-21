ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $68.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.64.

OKE stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

