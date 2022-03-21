Oppenheimer Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.68.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.12 and a 200 day moving average of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.