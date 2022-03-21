Oppenheimer Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.
DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.68.
NYSE:DRI opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.12 and a 200 day moving average of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.
In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.