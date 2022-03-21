Oppenheimer Weighs in on CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.93. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 380,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

