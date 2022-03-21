OTC Markets Group Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $61.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $723.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $66.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

