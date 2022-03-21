OTC Markets Group Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $61.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $723.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $66.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

Dividend History for OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

