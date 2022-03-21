Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 853 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

UNP stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,085. The company has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

