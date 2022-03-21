Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after buying an additional 140,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,409,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

