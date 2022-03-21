Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,101 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

DIS traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.44. 65,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,622,549. The firm has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $196.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

