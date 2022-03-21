Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,751. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

