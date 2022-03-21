Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

HASI stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

