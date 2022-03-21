Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.49. 6,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,168. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

