Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $56.00. 179,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,065,340 shares.The stock last traded at $50.51 and had previously closed at $47.98.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 3.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

